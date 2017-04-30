STS Bus goes off the road, injuring nearly five passengers

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Aditya Lall Patel

Port Blair, Apr 30: A STS bus, Nimbudera Express, which was going towards Nimbudera from Port Blair, skided off the road at around 03:15 pm near Kadamtala fire station today.

Around 5 to 6 people got minor injuries and were immediately rushed to nearest Hospital for the first aid, it is learnt. The reason for the accident is said to be light rain, which caused the accident by making road slippery. A Police team of Kadamtala police station reached the spot for investigation. Further details are awaited.