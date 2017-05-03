Indian Army successfully test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















New Delhi/ Port Blair, May 05: The Indian Army today successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon’s strike capability.

The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL).

The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with “bull’s eye” precision, a senior army officer said here.

He said the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a “top attack configuration”, meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.

The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvering by the missile, said the official.