LG pays surprise visit to Directorate of Education

Port Blair, May 3: The Lt Governor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, along with the Principal Secretary (Education), Shri Raajiv Yaduvanshi and Secretary to LG, Dr. A. K Singla, today paid a surprise visit to the Directorate of Education, Port Blair at 9.00 am. The Lt Governor expressed his displeasure as most of the section in-charges were found absent from office. Many of the employees working under them were also found absent.

The Lt Governor personally visited each and every section of the Directorate and the Principal Secretary checked the attendance registers. The Lt Governor expressed his unhappiness on finding that the bio-metric system was not functional for the last four/five months. He directed the Dy. Director (Admn.) to get it functional within 72 hours. The Lt Governor also directed the Principal Secretary (Education) to call explanation of all absent officers/employees and take suitable action against them.