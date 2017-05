News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 3: Lt Gen Cherish Mathson SM VSM, GOC, 21 Corps is on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command from 01 to 04 May 17. He called on the Chief Of Staff, HQ ANC and interacted with Commander 108 Mountain Brigade. During the interaction discussions were held on various operational and triservice issues. He also visited the Floating Dock Navy (FDN).