Middle Strait Bridge on ATR to become a reality Soon: MP

Y Naveen Kumar & John Wilbert

Port Blair, May 02: Here is a good news for the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Supreme Court permitted the administration to construct the bridge from Middle strait to Nilambur Jetty in Baratang by an order Dated 01/05/2017.

Giving this good news during a press conference at MP office this morning the lone Member of Parliament, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray today said that with this the work for construction of Middle Strait Bridge will commence soon.

He said that earlier the work was with APWD but later it was handed over to NHIDCL.

“But one officer of Andaman and Nicobar Administration wrote in file that the bridge comes within 500 mtrs of Jarawa Reserve and falls in Buffer Zone. Following this Administration had to move to Supreme Court and now the Honourable Supreme court has said that the bridge can be built in Middle Strait,” Mr. Ray added.

Meanwhile, in a press release yesterday, the State President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Mr. Vishal Jolly hailed the quick action of the administration lead by the Leiutenant Governor Mr. Jagadish Mukhi , the Honourable Supreme Court permitted the administration to construct the bridge from Middle strait to Nilambur Jetty in Baratang by an order Dated 01/05/2017.