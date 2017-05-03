MP appeals ANIIDCO not to shift Wine Shops at Havelock, Rangat and C/Bay

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 03: After the recent protest of women at Subash Gram Diglipur against opening of ANIIDCO wine shop in village, the lone Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray has appealed the ANIIDCO not to shift the Wine Shops of Havelock, Rangat and C/Bay.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director, ANIIDCO Ltd. the MP wrote that he has received complaints from people and PRI members of above places against shifting/opening of wine shop.