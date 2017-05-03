PBMC to conduct camps on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (HFA)

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 03: The Port Blair Municipal Council has been organizing camps on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (HFA) in all the 24 wards of Port Blair city, to brief about various vertical of the scheme and to identify and enroll eligible beneficiaries. The camps of all the 24 wards have been completed on 3rd May 2017.

Further, any eligible applicant of these 24 wards who have not filled up the applications under PMAY – HFA(U) is hereby given the final opportunity to submit his application alongwith the following documents for availing benefits under PMAY on 4th May to 9th May 2017 except Sunday.

The concerned officials will be available at CRC Builiding, VIP Road, Dairy farm Jn. from 09.00 AM to 12.00 PM & from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. In this regard, it is informed that all the households falling under the category of Economically Weaker Section (Household with annual income upto Rs. 3.00 lakhs) will be eligible for Affordable Housing in partnership, Affordable Housing through Credit linked Subsidy and Subsidy for beneficiary led individual house construction or enhancement component of PMAY and Low income group (Household with annual income between Rs. 3,00,001.00 upto Rs. 6,00,000.00 lakhs) will be eligible for Affordable Housing through Credit linked Subsidy. Therefore the willing residents of municipal area falling under the above categories are requested to be present in the aforesaid venue without fail with the following documents:-

1. Aadhaar Card in original along with a photocopy (Mandatory) of all family members.

2. Islander Card in original along with a photocopy (Mandatory) of all adult family members.

3. A certificate of house owner ship from Revenue Authority of beneficiary’s native district.

4. Proof of Income.

5. Record of Right regarding availability of land owned by them along with one set of attested photocopy.

6. Original documents showing the family details of the applicant along with one set of attested photocopy eg. Ration Card

7. Bank Pass Book of applicant along with an attested photocopy.

8. If residing in rent house rent agreement from the house owner with proper address of the house owner.

For any details please contact Shri. Muthu Kumar, Community Organizer @ 9933289705.