Protest at Subash Gram, Diglipur against opening of ANIIDCO Wine Shop; MP extends all support

Y Naveen Kumar & John Wilbert

Port Blair, May 02: Recently protesting against opening of a wine shop of ANIIDCO under the jurisdiction of Subash Gram (Ward No.2) Gram Panchayat, Diglipur Tehsil, the women folks of the village staged protest and forcefully closed down the shop.

Addressing a press conference at Port Blair this morning the Member of Parliament, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray said that this is just a beginning and soon such protest by women of these Islands will surely spread in other parts of these Islands.

He said that alcoholism is a major issue and destroyer of families in the Union Territory of A & N Islands resulting in untold misery to women, children and families.

About Diglipur protest, the MP said that recently, there was a major public unrest in Subashgram ward No. 2, a settlement village in Diglipur Tehsil due to opening up of a liquor Shop on 28-04-2017 at 5.00 PM by Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation.

There was an outpouring of angst amongst the villagers especially women/ children of the area against such arbitrary action.

During the Press conference the Pradhan of Subashgram, Alpana Mondal, alleged that the AC Mayabunder HQ, who is holding the charge of AC Diglipur had misbehaved with her and tried to threaten and lure her so that she does not make objection for opening of wine shop in village.

In this connection the MP has already met the Lt. Governor with the Pradhan.