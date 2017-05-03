News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 3: The Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs will organize Sea Swimming Competition from Ross Island to Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, Aberdeen Jetty on 6th May 2017 at 6 am. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will grace the event as chief guest.

The competition will be held in four groups viz. men’s Open (16 years and above), women’s Open (16 years and above), 50 years above, above 12 to 16 years Boys & Girls. Prize money of Rs. 15,000/- for 1st Prize, 10,000/- for 2nd Prize, 5,000/- for 3rd Prize, 1000/- for all participants (Consolation Prize) will be given.

For any further clarification, one can contact Shri. V. Selvam, Swimming Coach, over Ph no: 9434280424.