Three Fishermen Rescued at Sea by Coast Guard

Port Blair, May 02: In a rescue operation near West coast of South Andaman, the Coast Guard helicopter CG 814 located and rescued 03 fishermen from a disabled fishing boat-Tamayana (Regn no – IND-AN-SA-MO 685). The Coast Guard helicopter was on a routine Coastal Security patrol, when it sighted the drifting boat 04 miles North-West of Sandy Island near Jarawa area. When helicopter approached the boat, the fishermen waved for help. All three fishermen were rescued by winching and airlifted safely to Coast Guard Air Enclave at Port Blair.

The rescued crew informed that the boat was registered at Port Blair and had sailed out from Panighat fishing harbour on 28 April 2017 for fishing in area north of Wandoor. On 01 May 2017, the boat engine developed technical snag and they started drifting into the sea. Since the boat was not carrying Distress Alert Transmitter (DAT) and there was no communication equipment onboard, they could not inform owner / authorities regarding the distress situation, till their boat was sighted by helicopter. Coast Guard has also diverted ICGS Durgabai Deshmukh to retrieve the disabled boat to handover to the owner.

Coast Guard has reiterated that it is important for all fishermen to carry DAT, communication and lifesaving equipment on their boats, so that they can inform Coast Guard authorities about any distress situation and can be saved. Carrying of DAT is very important especially for those boats, which operate beyond the mobile tower range. Fishermen can also inform about any distress situation at sea to Coast Guard on Helpline Number 1554. A Communiqué received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyamah Rakshamah – We Protect”.