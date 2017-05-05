Creation of ESZ along protected areas

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 04: The Eco sensitive zone (ESZ) a buffer area which act as shock absorber for protected areas is being created along major protected areas in the Islands as per the direction of GoI. Accordingly a meeting was held with PRI members of respective Panchayats falling adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, Wandoor and Lohabarrack Crocodile Sanctuary at Marine Interpretation Centre, Wandoor today.

A brief report of proposed area under ESZ has been presented and discussed in details with PRI members and environmental experts on list of activities to be permitted, regulated and prohibited in the proposed ESZ. Further queries of PRI members regarding impact of notifying ESZ were addressed and forum accepted for declaring a 100mtr zone as ESZ around both MGMNP, Wandoor and LBCS, Lohabarrack.

Further during the meeting, as the monsoon season is ahead, PRI members were asked for timely action of Joint Patrolling team (JPT) for monitoring the creeks and Nallhas, creating awareness among public about movement of crocodiles and further action thereupon during the rainy season. The JPT will ensure Zero incidence due to crocodile and vice versa during this season.