CS launches Labour Department Portal

Port Blair, May 05: In order to provide online services to enterprises in the Islands, NIC has developed a Portal for the Labour Department as integral part of single window clearance under “Ease of Doing Business” project being implemented in the Islands. The portal, http://andssw1.and.nic.in/labour, was launched by the Chief Secretary, Shri. Anindo Majumdar at a function held in the conference hall of Secretariat here today. The Chief Secretary click started a mouse to launch the portal.

Congratulating NIC and Labour Department for developing the portal, the Chief Secretary said that the portal will bring transparency in the functioning of the Labour Department as also to facilitate shops and establishments for online applications, registration, renewal of licenses etc. Despite connectivity constraints, the Administration could develop modules for digitalization of departments such as Police, CS&CA and now the Labour Department, which are functioning well, he said appealing to other departments to follow suit.

Earlier, the Officer-in-charge NIC, Shri K Narayanan apprised the Chief Secretary of the various applications the portal has for online services such as online registration, renewal of registration certificates, licenses, inspections, coverage and salient features of the portal. The Labour Department will process applications online and schedules dates for on-site field verification, approve applications etc while the employers can track status of applications online, he added.