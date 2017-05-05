Husband attacks wife with Machete

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 05: A 58-60 year old man a resident of Rangachang near Animal Husbandry Office attacked his wife with a Machete yesterday at 10:00 pm after a family dispute.

According to sources, the man was under heavy influence of liquor at the time, he attacked his wife.

The wife of the man suffered major injuries on her neck following which she was immediately rushed to the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. It is learnt that the accused husband was arrested today by a Team of Pahargaon Police Station.

The victim is said to be very critical and presently she is in surgical ICU of the Hospital.