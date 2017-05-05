Karnataka Speaker cancels MLAs’ jaunt to Andaman citing drought

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















BENGALURU: A group of state legislators who were packing their bags for a ‘study tour’ of Andaman and Nicobar islands have been stopped in their tracks.

Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad has cancelled the tour, citing severe drought in the state and the need to adhere to austerity measures which includes curbs on wasteful expenditure. According to the schedule, the MLAs were to go on an eight-day tour of some North Indian states and Andaman and Nicobar islands from May 9.