Kind contributions of Islanders again helps a poor patient to undergo operation at Mainland India

Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 05: Once again the kind contributions of islanders have helped a needy patient of Billyground region to undergo an operation under ANISHI Scheme at Kolkata.

Mrs Bishuka Roy, a resident of Billyground was diagnosed from Ventricular Septal Defect by the Doctors of Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital on 31st March following which the lady was referred to Peerless Hospital under ANISHI Scheme for undergoing further treatment.

As the lady hails from a very poor background, she was not having enough money even to travel till Kolkata, therefore she refused to go to Mainland for the treatment during the time.

However, the Doctor of the lady, Dr Javed Maricar taking up the matter at his own level, asked the help of Mr Aziz-Ur-Rehman, State General Secretary, TDP following which Mr Aziz-Ur-Rehman took the support of some prominent islanders and also from some businessmen of these islands and arranged air-tickets for the lady as well as her husband and also provided them with some money.

With the financial help, finally the poor lady successfully gone through the treatment at Kolkata and today she returned back to Port Blair after complete treatment.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the State General Secretary, TDP, Mr Aziz-Ur-Rehman has thanked all the islanders who supported the lady for her treatment. “We must not always depend on the Government and should always help each other in need,” said Mr Rehman.

This is not the first time when the islanders have contributed money for treatment of a poor there were several cases in the past where people of the islands have come forward for the help of a needy. Hope the trend continues in the future too.