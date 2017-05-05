POCSO case registered at Diglipur Police Station

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, May 05: A POCSO case has been registered in the Diglipur Police Station, this evening in which one college student, lover of the victim girl, has been arrested. As per reports, both the girl and the boy are the students of a college at Port Blair.

As per sources, the girl and the boy were having an affair since past 2 years and both were having physical relations since then following which the girl is now 7 months pregnant.

It is learnt that the accused has been arrested and will be produced in the Court tomorrow.