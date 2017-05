News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 05: Power supply will remain suspended in some of the areas on 06.05.2017 from 0800 hours to 1300 hours for carrying out pre monsoon HT and LT line maintenance work.

The areas to be affected by power interruption are Japan Nallah, part of Prothrapur, Jail Complex Prothrapur, Brichgunj, Brookshabad, AIR, Austinabad & Carbyn’s Cove. The works will carryout to subject to weather condition.