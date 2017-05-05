Roads declared one way for all vehicles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 04: It is inform to all the general public that the Notification issued by Additional District Magistrate, South Andaman vide No. 9-170/LS-10/PF-II/354 dated 09/01/2017, due to increase the vehicular traffic in the Port Blair Municipal area. The following road sides are declared “One Way” to all vehicles which is as follows.

1. Road leading from Ratnam Market to Ganesh Temple with entry from Ratnam Market side and exit near Ganesh Temple Aberdeen Bazar for all type of vehicles.

2. Road leading from Ratnam Market to Hindi Sahitya Kala Parishad with entry near from Ratnam Market side and exit near Hindi Sahitya Kala Parishad for all types of vehicles.

3. Road leading near Head Post Office to Dr. Diwan Singh Gurudwara entry near from Head Post Office and exit near Dr. Diwan Singh Gurudwara for all type of vehicles.

4. Road leading from Hanuman Temple to Faizabad Store via Employment Exchange with entry from Hanuman Temple side and exit near Faizabad store for all type of vehicles.

Hence, in view of road safety measures and it is requested to all the general public to co-operate with the Traffic Police for strict enforcement of above mentioned order.