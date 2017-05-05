RUSA funded equipments launched in JNRM

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 05: A brief function was organized in JNRM on 4th May 2017 to launch the equipments purchased through financial assistance from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan(RUSA). Chief Guest, Shri.Sandip Jaques, IAS Secretary(Edu) appreciated the efforts of Principal, JNRM and his team in procuring useful educational aids like Laptop, LCD projectors, interactive white boards, digital camera, CCTV, e-podium etc with funds provided by RUSA. He hoped that the infrastructure in JNRM will be further improved to provide better and latest educational facilities to the students of these Islands. He also gave away laptops to various departments of JNRM. Earlier welcoming the Chief Guest, the Principal JNRM explained the process by which the renovation /up-gradation of infrastructure and purchase of new equipments was carried out as per RUSA guidelines. Shri.A.K.Trivedi, Joint Secretary (H.Edn) and Dr.Utpal Sharma, Principal DBRAIT and Nodal Officer, RUSA also graced the occasion. Shri.C.Parthiban, Assistant Professor, JNRM proposed vote of thanks.