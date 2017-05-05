Special drive against bootleggers, 119 liters of country made liquor seized, 8 arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 04: Observing zero tolerance towards the menace of distillation of illicit liquor and illegal sale of IMFL in South Andaman jurisdiction, a team of Police Station Pahargaon comprising SI Silpi Singha, Head Constable P.Babu Rao, Constables Bhasker Rao, RS Rakesh, RK Paul, Chiranjeev Rao, Sameer Minj & Vijay Ram conducted incessant raids at several places at Attam Pahad, Dolly Gunj and Brookshabad area and recovered 119 liters of country made liquor along with 08 bottles of IMFL. Cases of violation of Excise regulation were registered at PS Pahargaon and accused namely (1) Vijay Lall, (2) Prem Sheel Devi, (3) Shukra all residents of Brookshabad and (4) Charka Mahato (5) Aqkli Devi, (6) MK Moorthy, (7) John Gudai and (8) K.Venkatesh all residents of Dollygunj/ Attam Pahad were arrested on the spot.

The entire operation was done under the command of Inspr. Sahil Shamsuddin, SHO Pahargaon under the overall supervision of Shri. Nishant Gupta, DySP South Andaman.

The general public is requested to keep surveillance over the movements of newcomers/strangers in their respective locality and pass on information pertaining to such illegal activities by unscrupulous and anti-social elements on the following telephone numbers 233077, 232405, 232400, 250525, 232232 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.