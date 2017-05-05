Suspicious foreign dinghy seized by Diglipur police near Karane Nallah

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh & Sarthak Kanjilal

Diglipur, May 04: A team of Police Marine Force of Diglipur on a weekly Anti- Poaching drive has seized a foreign made dinghy similar to Burmese dinghy which was found partially submerged near Karane nallah on 03 May 2017.

Investigations revealed that 02 nos engines were also found inside the jungle alongwith 02 diving suits and compressor, it is learnt. The PS Diglipur is investigating into the matter and further details are awaited.