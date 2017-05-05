Two children escape from city School Camp; PCR Van hands over them back to school authorities

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 04: Two children reportedly escaped from a school camp yesterday mid-night and were sighted by two residents Pathar gudda. The reason behind such escape is yet not known.

According to reports, people who sighted these two kids at Pathar gudda during the odd hours reached to them and enquired about their background.

It is learnt that the younger child instead of saying anything asked them, when the bus will arrive. On repeated questioning, the younger boy said that he is a resident of Minnie Bay, Perera Enclave and the older one said that he is a resident of Haddo.

As per reports, people who sighted them told Andaman Sheekha that the older was unable to speak Hindi.

Feeling something suspicious, the matter was reported to the police following which a PCR Van immediately reached the spot and after proper enquiry the Police Personnel handed both the children to a nearby school.

As this case involves minors, the name of the school was not revealed. However, Andaman Sheekha is hopeful that the Education Department and the A & N UTCPCR will surely investigate into this matter to find out what led these children to escape from camp.