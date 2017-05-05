VHP organizes Residential Camp from 7 May

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 05: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be organizing week long “Residential Camp” at VKV School, Lamba Lane, Port Blair from 7th to 15th May, 2017. The inmates shall be trained and educated during the camp on the topics Nation Building, Character Building, Personality Development, Value Education, Humanity Development, Social-Upliftment, Moral Education, Health Education, Yoga, Career Guidance etc. The one week Residential Camp shall be inaugurated on 7th May at 11 AM and that shall conclude at 6 AM on 15th May, 2017.

The Master Trainers, Experts, Faculty Members from the mainland as well as from the various local social organizations shall be available. They shall present and deliver their valuable lectures, suggestions with the help of various forms of teaching aids for better understanding during the weeklong Camp. The Male youths aged between 14 to 35 years can participate in the camp.

Interested and desirous families, individual candidates and the organization may book and contact for participation in the camp to the office of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located at Dollygunj, SBI-Building, Opp. Polytechnic, Port Blair, S. Andaman or can directly reach the camp forenoon on 7thMay, 2017. For further information one can call over cell No. 9531894002/9933265387 or email vhpparthamondal@gmail.com.