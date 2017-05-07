10th All Andaman Kyokushin Karate Championship 2017

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: The Andaman Karate Association (Kyokushin Kai Kan), Port Blair recognized by the International Karate Organisation (IKO MATSUSHIMA JAPAN) organised the 10th IKO MATSUSHIMA ALL ANDAMAN KYOKUSHIN KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 on Saturday, the 06th May 2017 in the premises of ALHW’s Auditorium, Port Blair. Shri T. N. Krishnamoorthi, Deputy Chief Engineer (Civil), Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works (ALHW), Port Blair graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Shri Mohan Halder, Pradhan, Chouldari Gram Panchayat, South Andaman was the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

While addressing the participants of the tournament, the Chief Guest Shri TN Krishnamoorthi encouraged them to practice the martial art ‘karate’ for their self defence. He also advised the karatekas to keep their body fit by doing regular exercise. Shri Mohan Halder, the Guest of Honour applauded the efforts of the Andaman Karate Association for organizing such tournament involving about 100 karatekas participating from all over the Islands. He also praised the organizers for opening a karate training centre in Chouldari village which comes under his jurisdiction.

Altogether 19 (nineteen) karate events were conducted including kihons, kata and kumite, according to the age and bodyweight of the participants. In the Open Weight kumite Fight S/Shri Amit Halder, Rohit Biswas and B. Sai Baba stood first, second and third respectively.

In Women’s Open Weight kumite Fight Ms. Niti Das, Khushi and A. Aruna secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively. S/Shri Akash Sarkar, Akash Biswas and Nabeen Mallick came out as winners of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in Boys’ U-16 kumite Fight.

Sensei Manoj Roy, Organizing Secretary was the Supervisor of the entire tournament while Shihan Ratan Golder, International Judge, Referee and Examiner was the Chief Judge of the tournament and all the judgments were given by following International IKO Matsushima Rules strictly.

Earlier, Shri Anadiranjan Biswas, President, Andaman Karate Organisation welcomed the assemblage. Vote of thanks was proposed by Shri Ratan Golder, Branch Representative.