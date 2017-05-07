Andaman Safaris Pvt. Ltd. Launches Self Driven Service

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Naveen Kumar & John Wilbert

Port Blair, May 07: Andaman Safaris Pvt. Ltd. a startup company today launched Self Driven Service in Andaman, in which tourists and any other visitor can hire a four wheeler and visit any destination, which are permitted for tourists.

The service was launched by the Secretary of Transport Department Mr. Ramesh Verma as Chief Guest of the event while, Mohd. Jadwet and Mr. G Bhasker were guest of honour of the programme.

The MD of Andaman Safaris, Mr. Ashraf Hanif said that like many other states of India and abroad, this service will be helpful for tourists in Andaman too as they won’t have to limit their tour as per package. He said that Andaman Safaris is also planning to introduce off road adventure safaris as there are some places where off roading is possible.

Mr. TM Tamheed and Ajay Kumar is the co-partner of this venture.