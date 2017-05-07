GST Outreach Seminar today at BRAIT Auditorium

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: The Goods and Services Tax is scheduled to rollout In India from 1st July, 2017. In accordance with the instructions laid down by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the Central Board of Excise & Customs has arranged for a series of GST Outreach Seminars and programmes over the last couple of months. As part of the endeavour, the Central Excise, Kolkata Zone had arranged for a GST Outreach Seminar, meant specifically for the representatives of the trade & industry and other stakeholders of Andaman and Nicobar, at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology Auditorium Hall, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar on 08.05.2017 at 10.30am.

India is set for a historic change, so far as indirect tax is concerned, in the form of adopting a new tax structure named GST. It is an entirely different one from the existing tax regime. It will not only subsume a multiplicity of taxes, but will also ensure that the process of doing business gets simplified, in sync with the promise of the Government of India, for facilitating the trade towards ‘ease of doing business’. GST is basically technology driven and aimed at increasing speed and transparency in business.

India will become the 161st country to embrace the new tax system, in the form of GST. The entire country has been steadily getting prepared for being part of the Goods and Services Tax. In this regard, it is but fitting that a mega outreach seminar be held at Port Blair, for sensitizing the trade fraternity about the changes they are going to witness in the form of GST. Since the entire mode of carrying out business by the trade fraternity will go for a sea change, this outreach programme will hopefully make them aware about the transmigration from the old to the new tax structure. For India to be ‘One Nation, One Market’, it is an utmost necessity that each and every stakeholder of Andaman & Nicobar be part of the process of the historic change, in line with the entire country in general. This mega programme on GST is aimed on that vision.

The seminar organised by the Central Excise, Kolkata Zone shall be graced by Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Lieutenant Governor, Andaman & Nicobar, Shri Anindo Majumdar,IAS, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar, Shri Rakesh Sharma,IRS, Chief Commissioner, Central Excise, Kolkata Zone, Shri S.K.Panda,IRS Chief Commissioner, Service Tax, Kolkata Zone, Shri Rajeev Yaduvanshi, IAS, Principal Secretary(Finance), Andaman & Nicobar Administration, Shri B.K.Mallick,IRS, Commissioner, Central Excise, Haldia & Shri Santosh Sharan,IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, Port Blair. The programme will consist of lectures by experts Shri Upendra Gupta, Commissioner, (GST Policy wing) CBEC and Shri Bhagwan Patil, Vice President, GST Network, who will appraise the trade about various aspects of Goods and Service Tax.