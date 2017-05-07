Islanders swim their way to glory amidst fanfare: Sea swimming competition should be made large-scale event in A&N Isles: LG

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: Enthusiasm filled the morning air at Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex, as people from different walks of life gathered to witness the second ‘Sea Swimming Competition-2017’, which was organized by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, A&N Administration and State Sports Council at the Aberdeen Jetty here yesterday morning. The atmosphere was euphoric, as the BSF Brass Band and the A&N Police Band presented melodious renditions adding fervor to the pleasant morning as well as to the event. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi was the chief guest on the occasion. The Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Principal Secretary (Sports) Shri Raajiv Yaduvanshi, PBMC Chairperson, Shri B. Eswar Rao, Adhyaksh, ZPSA, Shri Jaydeep Kumar Dey, IG, A&N Police, Shri N.S. Bundela, Secretary (Law) Shri Pradip Banerjee and other senior officers of the Administration were also present on the occasion.

The Lt. Governor and other officers were present at the finishing line to cheer the participants. As the participants approached the finishing line, rousing cheers from the spectators present at the venue pepped up the spirit of the swimmers, who swam their way to glory from the historic Ross Island to RGWS Complex, covering a distance of 1.5km. As many as 100 swimmers participated in this competition.

Addressing the gathering during the prize distribution ceremony, the Lt. Governor remarked that the day began on a joyful note for the Islanders, as the second Sea Swimming Competition was successfully conducted today. He lauded the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs and State Sports Council for organizing the event in a well-planned manner. Lauding the participants, the Lt. Governor eulogized the spirit of sportsmanship and courage displayed by the swimmers, who successfully completed the 1.5 km distance, despite the challenges. He also extended special congratulations to the winners of all the categories.

The Lt. Governor also mentioned that it was the first time that he witnessed the sea swimming competition here in the Islands, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He said, the A&N Islands are isolated from the mainland India and there are difficulties in conducting sports competitions at large scale. However, the sea swimming competition is one such event, which by far, is the most convenient one for the Islanders and can be made a national event, added the Lt. Governor. He further stated that once the sea swimming event gains momentum at national level, the Islanders would surely lead the entire country, as they are par excellence in this event.

Desiring that the ‘Sea Swimming Competition’ be made a large scale event, the Lt. Governor directed the concerned officers of the Administration and the Department of Sports to ensure that swimming activities are encouraged among Islanders and given due importance. He remarked that sea swimming competition should be made a regular event in the Islands by involving participants from mainland as well. This way, he said, talented swimmers in the Isles will be encouraged to perform well not only in the Islands, but at national level too. “We must strive to create such atmosphere here, where sea swimming competition becomes a well known event across the country in the years to come”, he said. The Lt. Governor lauded the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs and all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of the event.

The Lt. Governor and other dignitaries also handed over the cash prizes, medals and certificates to the winners of various categories and presented a special Certificate of Honour and medal to the oldest participants from above 50 years category, Shri Biswanath Nandi, 75, who successfully completed the open sea swimming competition. The Chief Secretary presented consolation prizes to all the participants on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said, the second Sea Swimming Competition was organized after a gap of three years, and saw more than 100 participants. He said, efforts will be made to ensure that the future event is even better, and congratulated the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, State Sports Council and the stakeholders viz. A&N Police, Naval Wing, Coast Guard, Fisheries Department, APWD, IP&T, DHS, A&N Islands AIDS Control Society, Forest Department, A&N Diving Association for their concerted efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the event. He said, sea swimming competition is a challenging event and the winners and participants have shown their courageous sportsmanship, which deserves appreciation.

Welcoming the gathering, the Director Sports, Shri A. K. Trivedi said, this is the second open sea swimming competition being organized in the Island. He said, as many as 100 swimmers have participated in the event under various categories. He also expressed gratitude to the Administration and all the stakeholders for making the event a grand success.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by the Asst. Director (Sports) Shri Chandrashekar.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary, Shri Anindo Majumdar flagged off the competition from Ross Island in the presence of the Principal Secretary (Sports) Shri Raajiv Yaduvanshi, Secretary (Sports) Shri Sandip J. Jacques and the Director ( Sports), Shri A.K. Trivedi.

In the above 12-16 years category (Boys) – Didicus Frankline, L. Fertinent and Resanth secured the first, second & third positions with cash prizes of Rs. 15000, Rs. 10,000 & Rs. 5000, medals and certificates respectively. The winners are from Andaman Nicobar Sports Academy (ANSA).

In the above 12-16 years category (Girls) –Irene Rachel Raji, Jasleen Kaur Bhora, Taran Deep Kaur Bhora secured the first, second & third positions with cash prizes of Rs. Rs. 15000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5000, medals and certificates respectively.

In the women’s (open) above 16 years category-, the sister duo hailing from the Karen Community of Karmatang Village, Mayabunder, Naw Absha and Naw Ancia bagged the first & second positions with cash prizes of Rs. 15000 & Rs. 10000, medals and certificates respectively.

In the 50 years above category- Shri S.K. Roy, Shri Mohd. Rafi and Shri Mohammed Ali secured the first, second & third positions with cash prizes of Rs. 15000, Rs. 10000 & Rs. 5000, medals and certificates respectively.

In the Men’s (open) above 16 years category – Shri Mantosh Roy, Shri Sukdev Das and Shri Himanshu K. Rout secured the first, second & third position with cash prizes of Rs. 15000, Rs. 1000 & Rs. 5000, medals and certificates respectively. All the three winners are from 154 Infantry Battalion (TA) Bihar. The winners of various categories while interacting with the DT Reporter said they were very happy and would participate in such events in future with better preparation.