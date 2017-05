News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, May 07: A man was killed by lightning yesterday at around 01:30pm at Sona Pahad.

As per reports, when the man, identified as Shivram Singh a resident of Aniket, Caddlegunj was returning from the Sona Pahad Mazaar from a Ceremony during heavy rain, a thunderbolt struck on him resulting into his death on the spot. The man said to be 60 years old.