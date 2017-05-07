Residential camp for girls by RSS concludes: First Lady exhorts women to play vital role towards development of family & Nation

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: The seven-day residential camp for girls, organized by Rashtriya Sevika Samity (RSS) A&N Unit concluded with a function held in the conference hall of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Lamba Line here yesterday evening. The First Lady of these Islands, Smt. Prem Mukhi was the chief guest of the valedictory function.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady, while expressing happiness to be a part of the function said, camps of such magnitude provide an opportunity to the students to mingle with each other, stay together and share their thoughts, besides learning good values. The moral values taught during the camp must be adopted in the right spirit by the students, for achieving success in life, she said.

The First Lady informed the students about the Cellular Jail where freedom fighters made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the Motherland. The ruthless tortures could not dampen the spirit of the freedom fighters to make India free from the clutches of British yoke, she said.

Emphasizing that women can play a vital role towards the development of the family, society and the Nation, the First Lady said, children must be guided in such a way so that they can contribute towards Nation building. “Children must be taught that Nation comes first and we should do our best for the progress of our Country”, she said, appreciating the parents for sending their wards for the seven day residential camp.

In her speech, the Akhil Bhartiya Sampark Pramukh, Ms Smita Haldekar said, we should feel proud that we are born in a Country which has given the message of humanity to the World. She also described A&N Islands as a place of pilgrimage where scores of freedom fighters have sacrificed their life for the cause of the Motherland. She informed about the life of Laxmibai Kelkar who was instrumental in the formation of Rashtriya Sevika Samity.

The students of the camp also presented prayer songs, yog asanas and demonstrated martial art on the occasion.

The function was also attended by Smt. Rupa Ray, the Chairperson SSWB, Dr Poonam Arora, the ex- Chairperson, PBMC, Smt. Sheela Singh and the ex- Chairperson SSWB, Smt. Pritam Kumari Nanda.

Ms Archana Harshe, Karyavahika Rashtriya Sevika Samity A&N Islands informed that the A&N Unit started functioning here in the year 2010 and every year residential camps and workshops are being organized. The total strength of the A&N unit is 103 while 70 girls participated in the residential camp which started on April 30, 2017.