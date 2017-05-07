Selling packaged commodities beyond MRP a violation: CS&CA warns

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: Representations have been received to exempt Hoteliers and bar-cum-Restaurants from the purview of selling packaged drinking water at the MRP printed on the packages. It is made clear that the Hotels, Bar-cum-Restaurant owners, Cinema Halls including Retail Dealers, Manufacturer, Packers, Importers, Wholesale Dealers and Vendors of Airport dealing with any kind of packaged drinking water, aerated drinks, packaged fruit juice and any other packaged commodities are required to sell these items on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the packages. This is in terms of provisions contained under Legal Metrology Act, 2009 as well as order passed by the National Commission.

It is once again reiterated that anyone found selling the packaged commodities beyond MRP is a violation of the provisions contained in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 framed under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 & stringent legal action, as deemed fit, shall be initiated against them.

It is appealed to all the consumers that in case of any complaints regarding violation in weights & measures may be brought to notice in writing to the Directorate of Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Port Blair. The consumers can also lodge their complaint over Toll free Phone No. 18003453197.