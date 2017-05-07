Three-day Training on Law and Procedures on GST

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: A three day programme from 3rd May to 5th May, 2017 was organised in Auditorium of Tagore College of Education for the officers of various Department under Andaman & Nicobar Administration, Banks, PBMC, ANIDCO Ltd. organised by Central Excise & Service Tax Department along with the Finance Department A&N Administration. The training programme was inaugurating by the Principal Secretary (Finance) Shri Rajiv Yaduvanshi.

The trainer was from National Academy of Customs, Central Excise and Narcotics, an apex institute with respect to indirect tax in India. At first day of training Bheem Ratna Rawat, IRS Deputy Commissioner, given overview on GST and GST Law which was enacted by the Parliament recently.

Shri T. Pyne, Superintendent discussed in details the business process related with registration and filing of the returns. Under the GST regime all front end core services like registration, returns and paymentsare provided by the GST Network which is a SPV.

During training programme Shri A. K. Das, Superintendent spoken on concept of supply, provisions related with search, seizure and arrest, place of supply and also given overview of IGST. As per provisions on all inter-state supply IGST will be applicable.

As the VAT is not here in Andaman and Nicobar, such enriched training was help full to all the officers not only from A & N Administration but also representative from other stakeholders.

Central Excise & Service Tax Department is ready to organise such training if required in future for all stakeholders. Department is organising one programme under GST Awareness Campaign on 8th May, 2017 in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology Auditorium Hall, Pahargaon, Port Blair.