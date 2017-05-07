Unidentified dead body recovered

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 07: An unidentified skeletal dead body of male having following description was recovered in decomposed state from jungle behind Mahatma Gandhi International School, Brokshabad. Age: 20 to 40 years, height 155 cms,

Wearing apparels: Light Blue half pant having white strips at both sides & white-Orange –yellow-Black colour checkers pattern full sleeve shirt.

Since nobody came forward to claim the skeletal dead body, the same is kept in Police Station Pahargaon for the purpose of identification.

The general public is requested to pass on credible information, if they have any information regarding the unclaimed dead body on the following telephone numbers 9933227400, 9474288673, 233077, 232405, 252505, 232232 & 100.