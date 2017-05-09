Andaman Sheekha

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, which signifies the birth of Lord Buddha, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Lord Buddha spent his entire life propagating the value of peace, unity, tolerance, compassion and non-violence to guide humanity on the path of harmonious and virtuous living.

Let the blessings of Lord Buddha bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people of our Islands.

Sd/-

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi
Lieutenant Governor
Andaman & Nicobar Islands

