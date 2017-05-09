Greetings by SBF Founder

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 09: Shri Bhavesh Majumdar, Founder President, SB Foundation Trust and all his team members have greeted the islanders on Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

Shri Majumder said, Lord Buddha taught us to get rid of torment of desires, and end suffering by treading the path of right conduct.

May the teachings of Enlightened one guide our thoughts and actions, and also inspire us to work for peace and harmony, he wished.