Ministry of Shipping Approves expansion of Marine Dockyard

Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, May 09: The lone Member of Parliament of Andaman and Nicobar has said that the Ministry of Shipping has approved expansion of Marine Dockyard, which will solve a number of problems of these Islands, which are related to shipping services.

Talking to Nation Live news channel recently the MP said that though the Marine Dockyard was constructed way back in 1980s but since then the Dockyard was not expanded because of which it became impossible for bigger vessels for carrying out repair and maintenance works at Port Blair.

“Due to non availability of dockyard in Andaman some vessels like Chowra, Sentinel etc were sent to mainland India for repairing every year, which is not only an expensive affair but also used to take a lot of time. This in turn used to disturbed the local sailing programme,” he said.

Considering this I had raised some demands following which expansion works at Marine Dockard was sanctioned at Rs. 96 crores later the works were awarded to a private local firm at Rs. 76 crores. The dockyard will be 90 mtr in length and width will be 20 mtrs.

Once the Dockyard is constructed it will not only generate local employment but also ships will be available more for local services.