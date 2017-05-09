New SUV with four onboard dives into sea; case against one

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Saket Lal

Port Blair, May 09: An accident, which took place yesterday night near Hornbill Resort became talk of the town and hot subject for social media share.

According to report yesterday a group of people had gone to the area for an outing with the SUV and while starting the SUV, somehow because of the negligence of the driver, who is also the owner of the SUV, it jumped into the sea, with three more people onboard.

Luckily all people inside the SUV escaped more or less unhurt as only one suffered minor injuries.

As it was night the SUV could be salvaged only today morning. It is learnt that later in medical test it was found that the driver, a Coast Guard Officer, was not under any influence of alcohol, however a case of negligence has been registered against him.