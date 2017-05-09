Nicobar Police Conducts Special Drive Against Bootleggers 162 Liters of Country Made Liquor & 21 Kgs Of Illicit Handia Seized, 7 Arrested

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 09: In the largest ever seizure of illicit alcohol in Nicobar District, on 08.05.2017, a team of Police personnel of PS Campbell Bay recovered 150 liters of illicit liquor from the possession of accused persons namely Ramnath Roy (46) R/o Old Machi Basti, Campbell Bay. Acting on a tip off, Police team mounted surveillance for two days before catching the accused persons. Preliminary investigations have shown that he distilled liquor at a remote location far away from Campbell Bay and then use boats to transport it. Further investigation is on in this matter.

In three separate cases, Campbell Bay Police has also recovered 21 kgs of illicit handia from the possession of accused persons namely Mohini Devi (60) R/o Babu Lane, Dilamma (60) R/o Kamal Basti, Mani Meghlai (40) R/o Kamal Basti & Kalidas (65) R/o Joginder Nagar.

Besides, Police team of PS Car Nicobar have also recovered 12 litres of illicit liquor from the possession of one Jawa Clayton(31) R/o Small Lapathy & Topetngen (52) R/o Kinyuka village on 07.05.17.

The general public is requested to pass on any credible information pertaining to illegal manufacture/transportation/sale of liquor or any other illegal activities on the following telephone numbers 265242, 265210 & 100. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.