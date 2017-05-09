Noble Gesture by School Students

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Ms Jasleen Kaur Bohra and Ms Taran Deep Kaur Bohra, Carmel School Students, contributed an amount of Rs 15,000/- towards LG’s Relief Fund at Raj Niwas on 09.05.2017. They participated in the open sea swimming competition held on 6th May 2017 and won cash awards of Rs 10,000/- and Rs 5,000/- respectively. Instead of keeping the cash with them, the sisters decided to donate the amount in LG’s Relief Fund so that the money can be used for some social cause.