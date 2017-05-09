Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Noble Gesture by School Students

Ms Jasleen Kaur Bohra and Ms Taran Deep Kaur Bohra, Carmel School Students, contributed an amount of Rs 15,000/- towards LG’s Relief Fund at Raj Niwas on 09.05.2017. They participated in the open sea swimming competition held on 6th May 2017 and won cash awards of Rs 10,000/- and Rs 5,000/- respectively. Instead of keeping the cash with them, the sisters decided to donate the amount in LG’s Relief Fund so that the money can be used for some social cause.

