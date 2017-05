News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Power supply will remain suspended in some of the areas on 10.05.2017 from 0800 hours to 1300 hours for replacement of old conductor by Aerial Bunch Cable at Bhatu Basti Junction.

The areas to be affected by power interruption are Bhatu Basti complete, Laxmi Motor Area, Pathergudda, Satellite Colony & New Pahargaon.