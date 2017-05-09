Ship Building Programme at Science Centre’s Holiday Camp

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 09: As part of the Ship Building Programme of the ongoing “Holiday Camp”, a good number of wooden models of popular Indian Warships were assembled by the students under the guidance of their teachers, which include INS DELHI, INS MUMBAI, INS BEAS, INS BETWA & INS MAHISH.

On 4th May, 2017 the students were taken on a study tour to Marine Dockyard of Directorate of Shipping Services for giving holistic exposure to the students about various equipments & their function, repair & maintenance and various stages of development of ship. All together 105 students enrolled for this trade.

The ship building programme concluded with a feedback test given by the students. The best performers will be awarded on the valedictory function of holiday camp to be held on 30th may 2017.