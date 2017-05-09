Port Blair, May 09: As part of the Ship Building Programme of the ongoing “Holiday Camp”, a good number of wooden models of popular Indian Warships were assembled by the students under the guidance of their teachers, which include INS DELHI, INS MUMBAI, INS BEAS, INS BETWA & INS MAHISH.
On 4th May, 2017 the students were taken on a study tour to Marine Dockyard of Directorate of Shipping Services for giving holistic exposure to the students about various equipments & their function, repair & maintenance and various stages of development of ship. All together 105 students enrolled for this trade.
The ship building programme concluded with a feedback test given by the students. The best performers will be awarded on the valedictory function of holiday camp to be held on 30th may 2017.
Ship Building Programme at Science Centre’s Holiday Camp
