Death of 75 year old creates ripple at PHC Billyground

DJ Venkatesh

Billyground, May 11: Death of a 75 years old patient at PHC Billyground resulted in huge resentment among relatives of the patient. As per details at Hospital the patient was given some kind of injection after which he died, which left his relatives fuming.

There are also unconfirmed reports that some relatives have manhandled the duty doctor of PHC Billyground Dr. Arun Singh.

The deceased is the father of another Doctor, Dr. Satyajit Haldar, who is posted at Mayabunder. The Doctor also reached the spot after the news and after talking to Doctors at PHC Billyground and knowing about the circumstances, the Doctor was reportedly able to calm down all angry relatives of the deceased.