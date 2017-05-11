Doctor beaten up by Doctors relatives at Billyground

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Billyground, May 11: Anukul Haldar aged about 75 years felt weakness in the early morning so the relatives brought to the nearest hospital to CHC Billyground where he was admitted for further treatment. After examination he was said to be given an injection by which soon after he died.He is the father of the Dr Satyajiy Haldar who is posted at Mayabunder. Soon he rushed to CHC Billyground. In the meantime the relatives of the deceased have beaten the duty Doctor Dr. Arun Singh by pulling him outside of his chamber. The Police of PS Billy ground is investigating the matter. More details are awaited.