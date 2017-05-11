FIR against Pradhan and villagers of Subhashgram, Diglipur

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, May 11: As per complaint from the Manager ANIIDCO Diglipur the PS Diglipur filed an FIR against Pradhan Subhashgram Gram Panchayat Alpana Mondal and 30 others. As per complaint on 28th April Pradhan alongwith other people went to new ANIIDCO shopping Subhashgram village which is to be opened on very next day.

The ANIIDCO said to have fulfilled all the requirements for its shop as per Supreme Courts rule and also took permission of the Deputy Commissioner and Lt Governor as per the rule. While, Liquor cartons were also offloaded at the said place, the Pradhan Subhashgram and others reportedly reached the shop and damaged the liquor cartons. They damaged more than 100 liquor bottles.

Police filed FIR 52/17 dated 29 April under Section 147/149/451 of Indian Penal Code read with section 3 of Damage to Public property Act, 1984. Section 147 IPC is related to Punishment for rioting.

The damage is amount to be about Rs 30,000/-. The DySP Diglipur and SHO inspected the spot and collected evidences. The Police is further investigating the matter.

Although later efforts were made to settle the matter by meeting senior officers of A & N Administration but it seems nothing as worked out yet in favour of the said Pradhan and her supporters.

This incident has once again proved that how agitated people of these Islands are against alcohol. This incident also highlights the confused state of mind of Administration as on one hand the Administration wants to minimize liquor consumption by islanders and on the other hand FIR is registered against who protest against opening of liquor shops.

Of course the way the crowd was instigated and the way the protest was carried out is wrong but the Administration must understand the message behind such acts of public.