Food Safety Enforcement team inspects food business premises at Bathubasti

Port Blair, May 11: A Food Safety Enforcement team of the Food Safety, A & N Islands, led by District Food Safety Officer, South Andaman inspected 12 food business premises, which includes bakeries, restaurants, petty vendors, hotels, grocery sellers, hawkers, road side eateries, poultry shop and other operators at the entire stretch of Bathubasti recently. During inspection 11.6 kgs frozen dressed chicken was destroyed due to un-hygienic storage. The premise was closed immediately keeping in view of public health temporarily and directed FBO in-charge to clean and sanitize the entire premise before opening the shop to continue the business. Of the inspection made, 03 Food Business operators have been issued improvement notices, 07 FBOs compounded and 2 were being adjudicated for offences committed under relevant section of Food Safety Act’2006.

The food business operators have been advised to keep their premises in hygienic conditions and to comply with provisions under the Food Safety Act’ 2006.

General public have been requested to pass on contraventions found if any on food safety and also inform of storage, distribution, selling of any contraband products to the Commissioner Food Safety, A&N Islands at No.03192-231024/9434280018 or on District Control Room No.1070 for strict actions against violators.

In order to provide safe, hygienic and wholesome food to the consumers, the Commissioner of Food Safety has sought the co-operation of trading community to co-operate with the enforcement team of Food Safety Department of the District Administration.