Home Guard jawan dies in road accident

Billyground, May 11: One regular Home Guard Jawan today died in a road accident at Chatterjee Slope, on the way to Billyground from Mayabunder.

The Home Guard Jawan, Isdore Kullu, was reportedly driving a bike and was coming towards Billyground when suddenly at Chatterjee Slope, near Badamnallah Police Chowki, he lost control over his bike and met with an accident. The incident took place at around 3.00 PM.

As per reports he was under influence of alcohol at the time of accident. He reportedly collided with a culvert and received serious head injuries.

Another bike rider reported the matter to police and hospital. In the meantime a Jeep which was going towards Billyground brought the Isdore Kullu to PHC Billyground, where he was declared brought dead.