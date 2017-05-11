Mass Dharna by PMCC held on 10 May

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 11: The Andaman & Nicobar Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee under the leadership of of Smti Shanta Singh, Ex-President and Smti Neelaveni, newly elected President of Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee organised a Mass Dharna on 10/05/2017 at 3.00 p.m. at Ferrargunj, South Andaman to lodge protest against Shri Modi led NDA Govt. on killing of Indian Soldiers at J&K Border and insurgency prevailing in Kashmir. Smti Neelaveeni and Smti Shanta Singh addressed the gathering. In their address the Mahila Congress leaders narrated the failure of Modi led NDA Govt. to prevent brutal killing of Indian soldiers by the terrorist groups supported by the Pakistan and Pakistan Military in the recent past. A large number of ladies of South Andaman area participated in the Dharna and raised slogans against the Modi Government.