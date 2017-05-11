Prohibited tobacco products recovered at N&M Andaman district

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 11:A police team headed by Seema Bhowmick, In-Charge PS Kalighat, Shri Tarun Biswas Police Constable and Shri Vinesh Kumar, Home Guard of PS Kalighat nabbed Shri Ashik Ali S/o Shri Jodu Minya R/o Rampur, Mayabunder at Paragara Junction on 08.05.2017 and recovered 114 pkts of Bagbhan 69 Zarda and about 03 Kgs of Tobacco leaf packed in three pkts of Ankur Brand Atta from his possession which was brought for sale. The same was handed over to Food Safety Officer. An action as per law is being initiated against the offender.

Earlier 08 cases were compounded and 03 cases were adjudicated for possessing and selling prohibited chewing tobacco and a sum of rupees 1,60,000/- (Rupees one lakh sixty thousand only) were realized from the offenders during the month of April, 2017.

The General public is requested to co-operate with the Food Safety Officials and give information regarding storage and sale of prohibited chewing tobacco to Food Safety Officers/ District Administration.