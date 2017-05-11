Threat to Diglipur Power House from miscreants: Police deployed

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, May 11: For the first time in Andaman & Nicobar Islands Police team has been deployed for protection of Power Station at Sitanagar Village at Diglipur.

As per highly placed sources the reason behind this is said to be a threat of setting the Power House in fire by some people.

As per details, police officials visited the power house recently and reviewed the security arrangements at that place.

The Diglipur Sub Division is reeling under the heavy load shedding now-a-day. At present there is more than 6 hours power cuts daily.