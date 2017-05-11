Unidentified dead body

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, May 11: That on 07.05.17, information was received at PS Chatham that a person was lying unconscious alongside the road in front of ANCOL Hostel, Haddo. On this the Police party rushed to the spot and the person was evacuated to G.B. Pant Hospital, Port Blair where he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

The description of the person is as follows:- Age between 30 – 40 yrs, Height – 5’ 9’’, Complexion- Dark, Face- long, Wearing apparels- Gray coloured full sleeve T-shirt, black coloured full pant and black coloured sandles.

Upon the above, a UD FIR No. 08/17 dated 07/05/17 U/s 174 Cr. PC has been registered at PS Chatham.

The dead body is kept in the mortuary of GB Pant Hospital for identification. The general public is requested to pass on credible information, if they have any information regarding the unclaimed dead body on the following telephone numbers 233077, 232405, 232232 & 100.