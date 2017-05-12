Efforts of MP lauded by students and parents: Sagritara School gets permission for Class 09 & 10 from CBSE

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Y Navin Kumar

Port Blair, May 12: Sagritara School situated at Port Blair city in which there were classes only upto VIII standard now has received permission to start class IX and class X from next year from CBSE. The permission in this regard for three years have been received by school authority yesterday.

Addressing a press conference Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, Member of Parliament informed that permission from CBSE for starting class 9 & 10 classes in Sagritara School, has brought a great relief for hundreds of students and their parents.

“I express my gratitude towards CBSE officials for giving this permission and also school authority continuing their efforts for this affiliation,” the MP said.

On this occasion the Committee Member and Secretary Father B. Selvaraj were also present. Father B. Selvaraj also thanked Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray for all his efforts for taking up the matter with the Ministry of Education for the welfare of the students.